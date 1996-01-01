Directional Terms: Body Sides
Medial and Lateral
Directional Terms: Body Sides Example 1
Imagine you are a surgeon about to perform a procedure on the liver, which is located on the right side of body just below the ribs. Relative to the navel (belly button) where would you prepare the incision?
Medial and ipsilateral to the right.
Inferior and medial to the left.
Contralateral and superior to the left.
Superior and lateral to the right.
According to anatomical position, what is the most lateral part of the body?
Anywhere on the midline
The hips or shoulders
The thumbs
The feet
The left knee and the left ankle are _______________.
Ipsilateral
Intermediate
Contralateral
Medial
The right hemisphere of the brain processes signals from sensory nerves on the left side of the body. Another way to say this is that sensory neurons are located ________________ to the hemisphere of the brain that processes them.
Ipsilateral
Medial
Contralateral
Lateral