Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Anatomical Terms Review
If you have a pain that is just proximal to the metacarpals, where is it?
Carpal.
Antebrachial.
Olecranal.
Acromial.
The vertebral region is medial to which other region?
Cervical
Sacral
Occipital
Lumbar
During a dissection you are directed to start your incision in the popliteal region and cut distal to the popliteal until you reach the calcaneus. What region did you cut?
Gluteal
Femoral
Popliteal
Sural
After running in high heels your fellow anatomy student complains of a pain just distal to the calcaneal region. What region is the pain coming from?
Hallux
Digital
Plantar
Carpal
Which of the following statements is correct?
The orbital region is posterior to the occipital region.
The two otic regions are ipsilateral.
The sural region is ventral to the crural region.
The hallux is medial to the other digits.
Which of the following statements is correct?
The axillary nerves are lateral to the thoracic vertebrae.
The median sacral artery is found superior to the coxal bone.
The femur region is distal to the calcaneus.
To repair an inguinal hernia the incision would be medial to the pubis.