4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
Intro to Muscle Tissue
2
ProblemProblem
Why is it important for muscle tissue to be well-vascularized?
A
Muscles require nutrients.
B
Muscles requires a lot of oxygen.
C
Muscles produce a lot of waste product.
D
All of these.
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following biological molecules provides energy for muscles to carry out their function?
A
Phospholipids.
B
DNA.
C
ATP.
D
RNA.
