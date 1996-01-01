Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Simple Epithelial Tissues
4. Tissues & Histology

Simple Epithelial Tissues

Four Simple Epithelial Tissues

Simple Squamous Epithelia

Simple Cuboidal Epithelia

Simple Epithelial Tissues Example 1

Problem

Which features of simple squamous epithelium makes it ideal for rapid diffusion?

Problem

What type of cell is most often found in the ducts of glands?

Problem

In the image to the right, what feature is the yellow arrow pointing to?


Simple Columnar Epithelia

Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelia

Simple Epithelial Tissues Example 2

Problem

Which characteristic is true of columnar cells, but not other epithelial tissues?

Problem

Both the small intestine & the trachea are lined with columnar cells. Based on their location, what do you expect would be different about these cells? 

Problem

Imagine that you are a histologist looking at a sample of cells from the lining of the human intestine. What tissue type do you expect to see?

