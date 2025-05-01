Which level of organization consists of groups of cells with similar structures and functions? (More than one may apply.)
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
The following is a list of six levels of organization that make up the human body:
(1) Tissue
(2) Cell
(3) Organ
(4) Chemical
(5) Organism
(6) Organ system
The correct order, from the simplest to the most complex level, is
(a) 2, 4, 1, 3, 6, 5
(b) 4, 2, 1, 3, 6, 5
(c) 4, 2, 1, 6, 3, 5
(d) 4, 2, 3, 1, 6, 5
(e) 2, 1, 4, 3, 5, 6
Collections of specialized cells and cell products that perform a relatively limited number of functions are called
(a) Cellular aggregates,
(b) Tissues
(c) Organs
(d) Organ systems
(e) Organisms
Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?
A) TissueB) OrganC) MoleculeD) CellE) Organism
Which statement about the levels of organization in anatomy and physiology is most correct.
During a cancer screening a doctor may choose to screen using histological or cytological methods. Cytological methods are often less invasive than histological methods. Why do you think this may be?