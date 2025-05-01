The following is a list of six levels of organization that make up the human body:

(1) Tissue

(2) Cell

(3) Organ

(4) Chemical

(5) Organism

(6) Organ system

The correct order, from the simplest to the most complex level, is

(a) 2, 4, 1, 3, 6, 5

(b) 4, 2, 1, 3, 6, 5

(c) 4, 2, 1, 6, 3, 5

(d) 4, 2, 3, 1, 6, 5

(e) 2, 1, 4, 3, 5, 6