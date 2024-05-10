21. The Immune System
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the difference between a TCR and a BCR?
A
TCRs must be presented an antigen on an MHC molecule from an APC.
B
BCRs must be presented an antigen on an MHC molecule from an APC.
C
TCRs mimic the structure of antibodies and are essentially the same.
D
BCRs are composed of amino acid chains & TCRs are composed of various carbohydrates.
E
TCRs are composed of amino acid chains & BCRs are composed of various carbohydrates.
20
views
Related Videos
Related Practice