21. The Immune System
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below.
A. Cell-Mediated Immunity. B. Humoral Immunity
_____ 1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell.
_____ 2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell.
_____ 3. Responds to exogenous antigens.
_____ 4. Responds to endogenous antigens.
_____ 5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.
