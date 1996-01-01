4. Tissues & Histology
Simple Epithelial Tissues
Both the small intestine & the trachea are lined with columnar cells. Based on their location, what do you expect would be different about these cells?
Cells in the intestine will have cilia to aid in absorption. Cells in the trachea will have microvilli to move mucus.
Cells in the intestine will have cilia to move mucus. Cells in the trachea have microvilli to aid in absorption.
Cells in the intestine will have microvilli to move mucus. Cells in the trachea have cilia to aid in absorption.
Cells in the intestine will have microvilli to aid in absorption. Cells in the trachea will have cilia to move mucus.
