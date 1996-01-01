4. Tissues & Histology
Simple Epithelial Tissues
Imagine that you are a histologist looking at a sample of cells from the lining of the human intestine. What tissue type do you expect to see?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
