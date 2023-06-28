3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
2:29 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
After S phase, what makes up a single chromosome? a. two daughter chromosomes b. a double-stranded DNA molecule c. two single-stranded DNA molecules d. two sister chromatids
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
601
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Interphase with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning