3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesInterphase
Problem 2
After S phase, what makes up a single chromosome? a. two daughter chromosomes b. a double-stranded DNA molecule c. two single-stranded DNA molecules d. two sister chromatids

