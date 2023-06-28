Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesInterphase
1:11 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

It is difficult to observe individual chromosomes during interphase because a. the DNA has not been replicated yet. b. they are in the form of long, thin strands. c. they leave the nucleus and are dispersed to other parts of the cell. d. homologous chromosomes do not pair up until division starts.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
128
Was this helpful?
8:05m

Watch next

Master Interphase with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
10:12
Mitosis and Cytokinesis
Andrey K
140
08:05
Interphase
Jason Amores Sumpter
1142
15
04:02
Centrosomes & Mitotic Spindles
Jason Amores Sumpter
920
10