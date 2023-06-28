3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
Problem 4
It is difficult to observe individual chromosomes during interphase because a. the DNA has not been replicated yet. b. they are in the form of long, thin strands. c. they leave the nucleus and are dispersed to other parts of the cell. d. homologous chromosomes do not pair up until division starts.
