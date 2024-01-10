18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Problem 17.17a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks: An increase in preload causes a/an_____ in stroke volume in accordance with the_____ law. An increase in afterload causes a/an ______in stroke volume. An increase in contractility causes a/an______in stroke volume.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice