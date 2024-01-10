18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Cardiac output is equal to:
a. end-diastolic volume minus end-systolic volume.
b. heart rate multiplied by stroke volume.
c. stroke volume divided by end-diastolic volume.
d. heart rate multiplied by preload.
