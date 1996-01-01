3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why is cancer more prevalent in older people?
A
Cancer is caused by viruses, and older people are more susceptible to viral infections.
B
Cancer lies dormant for many years before causing problems.
C
Most cancers are inherited as a recessive allele, so it takes time for the allele to be expressed.
D
Cancer involves changes in gene expression, and it takes many years for gene expression to change.
E
Cancer involves an accumulation of mutations, and older people have had more time to accumulate mutations in their DNA.
139
Watch next
Master Cancer with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice