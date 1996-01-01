3. Energy & Cell Processes
In what way can cancer be hereditary?
A person can inherit cancer cells from one of his/her parents.
All of the mutations necessary for full cancer development can be inherited, giving a person a predisposition to developing cancer.
Proto-oncogenes can be inherited, giving the person a predisposition to developing cancer.
Tumor-suppressor genes can be inherited, giving the person a predisposition to developing cancer.
One or two of several mutations necessary for full cancer development can be inherited, giving a person a predisposition to developing cancer.
