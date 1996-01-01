3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following accurately characterizes our current understanding of cancer development?
Mutations in a single gene cannot significantly increase susceptibility to cancer.
Study results suggest that mutations in genes that are transcribed into ncRNA do not likely contribute to cancer development.
We now understand that all cancers result from some mutation in the p53 gene.
Nearly all cancers are caused by the multistep accumulation of mutations over the life span of the individual.
In order for a cell to become fully cancerous, it typically must have at least one active oncogene and the mutation or loss of several tumor-suppressor genes.
