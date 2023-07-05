Mrs. Roberts, in a diabetic coma, has just been admitted to Noble Hospital. Her blood pH indicates that she is in severe acidosis (low blood pH), and measures are quickly instituted to bring her blood pH back within normal limits.
a. Define pH and note the normal pH of blood.
b. Why is severe acidosis a problem?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Biomolecules with a bite sized video explanation from Amoeba Sisters