pH Scale The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates acidity, while a pH greater than 7 indicates alkalinity. Understanding the pH scale is essential for identifying alkaline substances, as it helps categorize solutions based on their hydrogen ion concentration. Recommended video: 07:58 07:58 pH Scale

Alkaline Substances Alkaline substances, also known as bases, are compounds that can accept hydrogen ions or donate electron pairs in reactions. Common examples include sodium hydroxide and ammonia. Recognizing which substances are alkaline is crucial for answering the question, as it involves identifying those with a pH greater than 7. Recommended video: 2:36 2:36 Introduction to Blood Example 1