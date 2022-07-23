Acids:
a. Release hydroxyl ions when dissolved in water
b. Are proton acceptors
c. Cause the pH of a solution to rise
d. Release protons when dissolved in water
Mrs. Roberts, in a diabetic coma, has just been admitted to Noble Hospital. Her blood pH indicates that she is in severe acidosis (low blood pH), and measures are quickly instituted to bring her blood pH back within normal limits.
Define pH and note the normal pH of blood.
Why is severe acidosis a problem?
Jason, a 12-year-old boy, was awakened suddenly by a loud crash. As he sat up in bed, straining to listen, his fright was revealed by his rapid breathing (hyperventilation), a breathing pattern effective in ridding the blood of CO₂. At this point, was his blood pH rising or falling?
Alkaline substances include which of the following?
a. Gastric juice
b. Water
c. Blood
d. Lemon juice
e. Ammonia
A pH of 7.8 in the human body typifies a condition referred to as
(a) Acidosis
(b) Alkalosis
(c) Dehydration
(d) Homeostasis
A(n)__is a solute that dissociates to release hydrogen ions, and a(n)___is a solute that removes hydrogen ions from solution.
(a) base, acid
(b) salt, base
(c) acid, salt
(d) acid, base