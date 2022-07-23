Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Definition pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, quantified on a scale from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, values below 7 indicate acidity, and values above 7 indicate basicity. The pH scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration. Recommended video: 07:58 07:58 pH Scale

Blood pH Range The normal pH range of human blood is between 7.35 and 7.45, which is slightly basic. Maintaining this narrow range is crucial for proper physiological function, as deviations can lead to acidosis (low pH) or alkalosis (high pH), both of which can have serious health implications. Recommended video: 07:58 07:58 pH Scale