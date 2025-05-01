Which class of biomolecules is primarily responsible for building and repairing muscle tissue in the human body?
A
Nucleic acids
B
Lipids
C
Proteins
D
Carbohydrates
1
Understand the four main classes of biomolecules: nucleic acids, lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates.
Recall the primary functions of each class: nucleic acids store genetic information, lipids store energy and form cell membranes, carbohydrates provide energy, and proteins perform a variety of functions including structural support and repair.
Focus on the role of proteins, which are made up of amino acids and are essential for building and repairing tissues, including muscle tissue.
Recognize that muscle tissue is primarily composed of proteins such as actin and myosin, which are responsible for muscle contraction and repair.
Conclude that proteins are the class of biomolecules primarily responsible for building and repairing muscle tissue in the human body.
