Which food is the best source of the material needed to build and repair muscle tissue (dietary protein)?
A
White rice
B
Olive oil
C
Apple juice
D
Chicken breast
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that muscle tissue is primarily made of proteins, which are composed of amino acids. To build and repair muscle tissue, the body requires dietary protein sources that provide these essential amino acids.
Evaluate the given food options based on their protein content: white rice, olive oil, apple juice, and chicken breast. Consider which of these foods are known to be rich in protein.
Recall that white rice is mainly a carbohydrate source with minimal protein, olive oil is a fat source with no protein, and apple juice is primarily sugars and water with negligible protein content.
Recognize that chicken breast is a lean meat and is widely known as a high-quality protein source, containing all essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.
Conclude that among the options, chicken breast is the best source of dietary protein needed to build and repair muscle tissue.
