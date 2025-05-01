Which biomolecule primarily functions in building and repairing body structures such as bone and muscle?
A
Proteins
B
Nucleic acids
C
Lipids
D
Carbohydrates
Step 1: Understand the four major types of biomolecules: proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, and carbohydrates, each with distinct functions in the body.
Step 2: Recall that nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) primarily store and transmit genetic information, so they are not mainly involved in building or repairing body structures.
Step 3: Recognize that lipids mainly serve as long-term energy storage, insulation, and components of cell membranes, rather than directly building or repairing tissues.
Step 4: Know that carbohydrates primarily provide quick energy and structural support in some organisms, but they are not the main molecules for repairing or building body tissues like muscle or bone.
Step 5: Identify proteins as the biomolecules that serve as the building blocks for body structures such as muscle and bone, due to their role in forming enzymes, structural components, and repair mechanisms.
