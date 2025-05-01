Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
A goblet cell is a unicellular exocrine gland that secretes mucus.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Pseudostratified epithelium appears to be simple epithelium but is actually stratified.
Each of the following statements is false. Correct each to make a true statement.
Mesothelial cells secrete mucus.
Which features of simple squamous epithelium makes it ideal for rapid diffusion?
In the image to the right, what feature is the yellow arrow pointing to?