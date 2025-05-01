Nervous Tissue: The Neuron—Which of the following is NOT a type of neuron?
A
Interneuron (association neuron)
B
Sensory (afferent) neuron
C
Motor (efferent) neuron
D
Epithelial neuron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of neurons by their functions and locations. Neurons are specialized cells that transmit nerve impulses and are generally classified into three main types: sensory (afferent) neurons, motor (efferent) neurons, and interneurons (association neurons).
Step 2: Define each neuron type: Sensory neurons carry impulses from sensory receptors toward the central nervous system; motor neurons transmit impulses from the central nervous system to effectors like muscles or glands; interneurons connect neurons within the central nervous system and facilitate communication between sensory and motor neurons.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Epithelial neuron' is not a recognized type of neuron. Epithelial cells form the lining of surfaces and cavities in the body and are not involved in transmitting nerve impulses.
Step 4: Compare the options given and identify that 'Epithelial neuron' does not fit the classification of neurons based on their function or structure.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that is NOT a type of neuron, which is 'Epithelial neuron,' because it is a type of epithelial cell, not a neuron.
