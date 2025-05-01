In nervous tissue, which of the following structures is NOT considered a part of a neuron?
A
Axon
B
Dendrite
C
Myelin sheath
D
Cell body (soma)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of a neuron. A neuron typically consists of three main parts: the cell body (soma), dendrites, and an axon.
Step 2: Identify the role of each part: the cell body contains the nucleus and organelles, dendrites receive signals, and the axon transmits signals away from the cell body.
Step 3: Recognize that the myelin sheath is a fatty layer that surrounds the axon but is not part of the neuron itself; it is produced by glial cells (such as Schwann cells in the peripheral nervous system).
Step 4: Conclude that since the myelin sheath is formed by supporting cells and not by the neuron itself, it is not considered a structural part of the neuron.
Step 5: Therefore, among the options given, the myelin sheath is the structure that is NOT part of the neuron.
Watch next
Master The Neuron with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan