In a typical neuron, which region primarily receives synaptic input and integrates it to process information before generating an output signal?
A
Nodes of Ranvier
B
Dendrites and the cell body (soma)
C
Myelin sheath
D
Axon terminals (synaptic knobs)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a typical neuron, which includes dendrites, the cell body (soma), the axon, myelin sheath, nodes of Ranvier, and axon terminals.
Step 2: Identify the function of dendrites and the cell body (soma) as the primary regions that receive synaptic inputs from other neurons.
Step 3: Recognize that dendrites collect incoming signals and the cell body integrates these signals to determine if an action potential will be generated.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other parts of the neuron, such as the myelin sheath and nodes of Ranvier, which are involved in signal conduction, and axon terminals, which release neurotransmitters to communicate with other cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the dendrites and cell body are the main regions responsible for receiving and integrating synaptic input before producing an output signal.
