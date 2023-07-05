Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Plasma Membrane
Cell Transport
Problem 3
Textbook Question
Membrane junctions that allow nutrients or ions to flow from cell to cell are a. desmosomes, b. gap junctions, c. tight junctions, d. all of these.
