Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology3. CellsPlasma MembraneCell Transport
3:23 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question

Membrane junctions that allow nutrients or ions to flow from cell to cell are a. desmosomes, b. gap junctions, c. tight junctions, d. all of these.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
2:40m

Watch next

Master Cell Transport with a bite sized video explanation from Amoeba Sisters

Start learning
02:40
Cell Transport
Amoeba Sisters
527
2
05:24
Cell Transport - Endocytosis, Exocytosis, Phagocytosis, and Pinocytosis
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
451
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.