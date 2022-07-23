Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gap Junctions Gap junctions are specialized intercellular connections that allow direct communication between adjacent cells. They consist of protein channels called connexons, which enable the transfer of ions and small molecules, facilitating coordinated activities such as muscle contraction and electrical signaling. Recommended video: 05:33 05:33 Cell Junctions

Muscle Tissue Types Muscle tissue is categorized into three types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth. Skeletal muscle is voluntary and striated, cardiac muscle is involuntary and striated, and smooth muscle is involuntary and non-striated. Understanding these types is crucial for identifying where gap junctions are present. Recommended video: Guided course 00:36 00:36 3 Types of Muscle Tissue