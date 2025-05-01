Multiple Choice
What is the type of membrane junction that prevents material from moving between cells?
Membrane junctions that allow nutrients or ions to flow from cell to cell are:
a. Desmosomes
b. Gap junctions
c. Tight junctions
d. All of these
Adult cell types you might expect to have gap junctions include:
a. Skeletal muscle
b. Bone
c. Heart muscle
d. Smooth muscle
Which of the following are only in plant cells and not in animal cells?
Ions can travel directly from the cytoplasm of one animal cell to the cytoplasm of an adjacent cell through: