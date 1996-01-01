Suppose the extracellular fluid has a chloride (Cl−) concentration of 120mM, while the concentration of chloride (Cl−) inside the cytosol is 60mM. Also suppose that the total net charge of the cytosol is more negative than the extracellular fluid. Given this information, which statement is correct regarding the movement of Cl− ions?
The electrical and concentration gradients both favor movement into the cell.
The concentration gradient favors a net movement out of the cell, the electrical gradient favors movement into the cell.
The electrical and concentration gradients both favor movement out of the cell.
The concentration gradient favors a net movement into the cell, the electrical gradient favors movement out of the cell.
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Gradient with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning