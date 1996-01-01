11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
Which of the following statements about the Sodium Potassium pump is correct?
The sodium potassium pump operates as a mechanically gated channel.
The sodium potassium pump transports 3 potassium ions and ejects 3 sodium ions.
The sodium potassium pump always helps ions move down their natural electrochemical gradient.
The sodium potassium pump transports 2 potassium ions and ejects 3 sodium ions.
