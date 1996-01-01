11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding how the concentration gradient affects sodium ions when a cell is at rest?
A
When a cell is at rest the concentration gradient has no effect on sodium ions.
B
The concentration gradient drives sodium ions into the cell.
C
The concentration gradient drives sodium ions out the cell.
D
In a cell at rest the electrical gradient moves into the cell.
21
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Gradient with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos