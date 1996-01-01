Anatomy & Physiology
16. System
Endocrine System Overview
Cell signalling: Endocrine, Paracrine, and Autocrine
Problem
Autocrines are long-distance chemical signals that travel in blood throughout the body.
A
False
B
True
Cell Signalling Types (Paracrine, Endocrine, Juxtacrine, ...)
by Henrik's Lab
87 views
Hide transcripts
Common cell signaling pathway
by Osmosis
71 views
Hide transcripts
Intro to Cell Signaling
by Amoeba Sisters
68 views
Hide transcripts
How Hormones Communicate
by Siebert Science
1
76 views
Hide transcripts
