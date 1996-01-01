16. Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why do steroid hormones use a transport protein?
A
Transport proteins allow steroid hormones to cross the cell membrane leading to a cellular response.
B
Transport proteins stabilize the hormones, so they don’t react chemically with the blood.
C
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily lipid soluble.
D
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily water soluble.
16
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 28 videos