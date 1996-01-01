Anatomy & Physiology
16. System
Endocrine System Overview
Hormonal and neural systems
Problem
The normal endocrine controls can be directly overridden by the __________ system.
A
digestive
B
nervous
C
circulatory
D
reproductive
