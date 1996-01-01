So here we have an example problem that says use the words in the word bank that you can see down below right here to fill in the blanks and complete the sentences that you can see down below here. And so notice that the words in the word bank are desmosome proteins, tight junctions, water and barrier. And so this first sentence says that Carin is one of the most abundant and important blank in the human body. Now, this first blank here has to be filled with one of these words in the word bank. And so we know that Carotin is not going to be a desmosome nor is it a tight junction? And of course, Carin is not water. And so we're between either proteins or barrier here for this first blank. Now let's stick with proteins for now and we can always make a change later if we need to. So it is the case that Carotin is one of the most abundant and important proteins in the human body. And so because we've used this word in the word bank, we can go ahead and cross it off the list. Now, the second sentence says that one of its primary roles is forming the skin blank. Now, we know that one of its primary roles is not forming desmosome, nor is it forming tight junctions? Nor is it forming water. And so we know that Carton's primary role is to form the skin barrier. And so that's going to be this next blank here and we can cross it off our list. Now, here, the third sentence says the blank between Caratti sites and the epidermis, protect the body from blank loss pathogens and other harmful substances. Now, in terms of something, this this blank here, it's actually uh going to be water loss since it doesn't make sense to have desmosome loss or tight junction loss, but it is going to prevent water loss. And so water is going to be this, this uh fourth blank here. And so we can cross it off our list. And so now that we know that this is going to prevent water loss. This blank right here must either be desma zones or tight junctions. And of course, recall that tight junctions are going to hold the cell so tightly together that it creates a leakproof barrier, preventing water loss. And so this blank here is going to be tight junctions. So the tight junctions are going to help uh are going to fall between Carroo sites, holding the Carroo sites really, really closely together in the epidermis and protect the body from water loss pathogens. And other harmful substances. And so, of course, this means that the final blank here must be desmosome. And so desmosome are also going to be important connection. Uh And these desmosome are going to connect to Caro sites very, very firmly together uh and hold them to each other, very firmly providing mechanical strength to the skin. And so this here concludes this example problem and I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts