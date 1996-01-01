In this video, we're going to focus in on the epidermis, specifically the cells of the epidermis. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that the epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin and is composed of stratified squamous epithelial tissue or many layers of these flat or squished cells. Now notice over here on the right, we have a diagram of the integumentary system and notice that the only layer that is colored is the epidermis, which you can see is the outermost layer of the skin. Now, there are actually four main types of cells in the epidermis that we have numbered down below. And they are carotenoids, melanocytes, dendritic cells and tactile epithelial cells. And moving forward in our course, we're going to talk more details about each of these four types of cells starting with the Carroo sites in our next lesson video. So I'll see you all there.

