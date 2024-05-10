23. The Digestive System
The Stomach
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Proton Pump Inhibitors (or PPIs) are some of the widely used drugs in the world and are prescribed for chronic heartburn/acid reflux. They work by inhibiting the movement of H+ ions across the membrane into the gastric juice, thereby lowering the concentration of HCl. As described, which cell of the gastric glands would you expect PPIs to affect?
A
Chief cells.
B
Enteroendocrine cells.
C
Mucous neck cells.
D
Parietal cells.
23
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 24 videos