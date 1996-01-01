2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is a true statement comparing phospholipids and triacylglycerols (fats and oils)?
A
Both molecules contain a phosphate group.
B
Triacylglycerols may be saturated or unsaturated, but all phospholipids are saturated.
C
Phospholipids are the primary storage form for fats in our bodies.
D
In nature, phospholipids occur in fused rings (sterol form), whereas triacylglycerols maintain a straight-chain form.
E
Phospholipid molecules have a distinctly polar "head" and a distinctly nonpolar "tail," whereas triacylglycerols are predominantly nonpolar.
493
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice