20. The Lymphatic System
Lymphatic Vasculature
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why is it important for lymphatic capillaries to be closely associated with cardiovascular capillaries?
A
They take up the erythrocytes that leak out of the cardiovascular capillaries.
B
They need to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the cardiovascular capillaries.
C
They take up some fluid that has leaked out of cardiovascular capillaries.
D
They need to receive CO2, which is released by the cardiovascular capillaries.
22
views
2
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 14 videos