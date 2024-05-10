20. The Lymphatic System
Lymphatic Vasculature
True or False: Lymph originating from your head is always drained through the thoracic duct.
True.
False; it is always drained through the right lymphatic duct.
False; the left side is drained by the thoracic duct while the right side is drained by the right lymphatic duct.
False; the right side is drained by the thoracic duct while the left side is drained by the right lymphatic duct.
False; there are no lymphatic capillaries in your head.
