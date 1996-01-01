4. Tissues & Histology
Types of Muscle Tissue
Intercalated discs allow cardiac muscle cells to coordinate. Why is this important?
It increases the strength of the heart.
It increases the endurance of the heart.
It allows the heart to communicate with other organs.
It allows the heart to contract as a unit and function as a pump.
