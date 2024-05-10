23. The Digestive System
Small Intestine
Celiac disease is a condition where the body has an abnormal immune response to the protein gluten found in wheat and other grains. A result of this, the body’s immune response can cause damage to the villi. Based on your knowledge of the small intestine, what function would this this most directly affect?
Immune function in the ileum.
Chemical digestion in the duodenum.
Absorption in the jejunum.
Motility in all three regions of the small intestine.
