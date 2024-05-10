Lactose, a sugar found in milk, can only be digested by lactase, a brush border enzyme. All babies produce lactase, but only some adults do. Adults who do not produce lactase are referred to as lactose intolerant, as the presence of undigestible lactose can lead to uncomfortable digestive side effects such as gas and diarrhea. Based on your understanding of the small intestine, where would you expect to find the most lactase in babies and those adults that can digest lactose?