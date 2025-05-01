In nervous tissue, what is the primary functional role of a multipolar neuron?
A
To form the blood-brain barrier by regulating capillary permeability in nervous tissue
B
To integrate and transmit information, commonly serving as motor neurons or interneurons in the CNS
C
To produce myelin in the peripheral nervous system to increase conduction velocity
D
To carry sensory information from special sense organs to the CNS as the most common sensory neuron type
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a multipolar neuron. Multipolar neurons have one axon and multiple dendrites, allowing them to receive and integrate a large amount of information from other neurons.
Step 2: Recognize the primary locations where multipolar neurons are found. They are most commonly located in the central nervous system (CNS), including the brain and spinal cord.
Step 3: Identify the main functional roles of multipolar neurons. These neurons primarily function to integrate incoming signals and transmit information to other neurons or effector cells.
Step 4: Differentiate multipolar neurons from other neuron types. Unlike sensory neurons that carry information from sensory organs or glial cells that support neurons, multipolar neurons often serve as motor neurons or interneurons within the CNS.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary functional role of multipolar neurons is to integrate and transmit information, commonly serving as motor neurons or interneurons in the CNS.
