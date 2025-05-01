In a typical multipolar neuron, what is the primary function of the axon?
A
Synthesizes neurotransmitters in the nucleus and regulates gene expression
B
Conducts action potentials away from the cell body toward synaptic terminals
C
Receives most synaptic input and carries graded potentials toward the soma
D
Produces myelin sheaths around peripheral nerve fibers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a typical multipolar neuron, which includes dendrites, a cell body (soma), an axon, and synaptic terminals.
Step 2: Recall the primary functions of each part: dendrites receive signals, the soma processes information and contains the nucleus, and the axon transmits electrical impulses.
Step 3: Focus on the axon's role, which is to conduct action potentials (electrical signals) away from the cell body toward the synaptic terminals, enabling communication with other neurons or effector cells.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other options: neurotransmitter synthesis and gene regulation occur in the soma/nucleus, synaptic input is received mainly by dendrites, and myelin sheath production is done by glial cells (Schwann cells or oligodendrocytes), not the axon itself.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of the axon is to conduct action potentials away from the soma toward synaptic terminals, facilitating neural communication.
