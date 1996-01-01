5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Layers
Why do the cells in the more superficial layers of the epidermis die?
A
They experience a great deal of mechanical stress.
B
They're exposed to oxygen in the air, causing them to age faster.
C
They're exposed to harsh chemicals contained in soaps, lotions, and other products.
D
They are far away from any blood supply, causing a lack of nutrients.
