5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Layers
Epidermal ridges are created by:
a. the epidermal papillae.
b. mounds of papillary dermis arranged into dermal ridges.
c. gaps between collagen bundles in the reticular layer.
d. tight binding of the reticular layer to deeper structures.
