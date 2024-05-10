21. The Immune System
Phagocytosis
Which of the following statements about phagosomes and phagolysosomes are true?
Phagosomes are vesicles surrounding an engulfed microbe.
Phagosomes can be found in neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells.
Phagolysosomes destroy the engulfed microbe with digestive enzymes.
Phagolysosomes are the fusion of a phagosome and a lysosome.
A and C.
B and D.
A, C, and D.
All of the above.
