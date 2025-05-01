Which type of muscle tissue attaches to bones and is responsible for voluntary movement of the skeleton?
A
Myocardium
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Skeletal muscle
D
Smooth muscle
1
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue in the human body. There are three main types: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of each muscle type. Skeletal muscle is attached to bones and is under voluntary control, meaning we can consciously move it. Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart and contracts involuntarily. Smooth muscle is found in walls of internal organs and also contracts involuntarily.
Step 3: Recognize that myocardium refers specifically to the cardiac muscle tissue of the heart, so it is not involved in voluntary skeletal movement.
Step 4: Since the question asks for the muscle type that attaches to bones and controls voluntary movement, focus on skeletal muscle, which fits both criteria.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is skeletal muscle because it is the only muscle type that attaches to bones and allows voluntary movement of the skeleton.
